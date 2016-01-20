MDL Watch: New cases stack up over Volkswagen cars, Bair Hugger blankets

Jan 20 -

The start of 2016 saw rapid growth in new multidistrict litigations over Volkswagen ‘clean diesel’ vehicles and Bair Hugger surgical warming blankets, as well as ongoing litigation over antibiotics and testosterone replacement products.

Here are some of the products liability MDLs with the most significant increases as of Jan. 15, 2016, according to a Reuters analysis of statistics from the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation:

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RztxNv