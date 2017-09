(Reuters) - The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation is set to consider products liability claims over power morcellators, anti-nausea drug Zofran, Honda CR-V cars and Eli Lilly’s antidepressant Cymbalta.

The following cases are scheduled for oral argument during an Oct. 1 hearing in Manhattan.

