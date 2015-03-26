MDL Watch: San Diego panel to hear baby wipes, Benicar, supplement cases

(Reuters) - A federal judicial panel is poised to weigh consolidation for products-liability litigation over Nutek baby wipes, Daiichi Sankyo’s blood-pressure medication Benicar, NBTY’s ginkgo biloba supplements and Testofen, an herbal testosterone-boosting product.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation will meet Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California in San Diego to consider the following products cases:

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1xBkp2B