FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MDL Watch: Consolidation granted for Ethicon morcellators, GSK's Zofran, Honda cars
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 16, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

MDL Watch: Consolidation granted for Ethicon morcellators, GSK's Zofran, Honda cars

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A federal judicial panel has created new multidistrict litigation for products liability cases over power morcellators made by Johnson & Johnson’s Ethicon Inc, GlaxoSmithKline’s anti-nausea medication Zofran and Honda CR-Vs, while a second bid to consolidate cases over Eli Lilly’s Cymbalta again fell short.

The following orders were issued by the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation over the past week following oral arguments in New York City on Oct. 1:

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RM5GXV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.