MDL Watch: Consolidation granted for Ethicon morcellators, GSK's Zofran, Honda cars

A federal judicial panel has created new multidistrict litigation for products liability cases over power morcellators made by Johnson & Johnson’s Ethicon Inc, GlaxoSmithKline’s anti-nausea medication Zofran and Honda CR-Vs, while a second bid to consolidate cases over Eli Lilly’s Cymbalta again fell short.

The following orders were issued by the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation over the past week following oral arguments in New York City on Oct. 1:

