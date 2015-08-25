MDL Watch: Xarelto, Cook filters gain steam in August

(Reuters) - Once again, litigation over injuries allegedly caused by the blood thinner Xarelto- made by Bayer and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen - showed some of the biggest growth this month, followed by cases involving Cook’s inferior vena cava filters and testosterone-boosting products.

According to statistics from the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, here are some of the fast-growing MDLs as of August 17:

