This month, a newly formed multidistrict litigation for claims over GlaxoSmithKline’s antinausea drug Zofran nearly doubled in size, while litigation over Syngenta’s genetically modified corn also saw a substantial increase.

Here are some of the fastest growing products liability MDLs as of Dec. 15, according to statistics from the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.

