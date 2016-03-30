FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MDL Watch: Bair Hugger, Xarelto and IVC cases climb
March 30, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

MDL Watch: Bair Hugger, Xarelto and IVC cases climb

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

By Jessica Dye

Last month, some of the fastest growing product-liability litigations in the U.S. included cases over 3M’s Bair Hugger surgical warming blankets and the blood thinner Xarelto, co-marketed by Bayer and Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen.

Here are some of the multidistrict litigations that saw the largest percentage of new filings from February 16 until March 15, according to a Reuters analysis of statistics from the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ZKodrI

