MDL Watch: Bair Hugger, Xarelto and IVC cases climb

By Jessica Dye

Last month, some of the fastest growing product-liability litigations in the U.S. included cases over 3M’s Bair Hugger surgical warming blankets and the blood thinner Xarelto, co-marketed by Bayer and Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen.

Here are some of the multidistrict litigations that saw the largest percentage of new filings from February 16 until March 15, according to a Reuters analysis of statistics from the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.

