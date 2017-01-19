FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
MDL Watch: Sanofi Taxotere, Bair Hugger and J&J talc cases grow
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon's departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon's departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
January 19, 2017 / 12:06 PM / 7 months ago

MDL Watch: Sanofi Taxotere, Bair Hugger and J&J talc cases grow

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

New multidistrict litigation over claims that a Sanofi breast cancer drug causes permanent hair loss more than doubled in size over the past month, and plaintiffs are continuing to mount ovarian cancer claims involving Johnson & Johnson's talc products in federal court.

Here are some of the fastest-growing product liability MDLs from Dec. 15 until Jan. 15, according to statistics from the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2k6KkO7

