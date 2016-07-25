FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MDL Watch: Viagra, Bair Hugger and Volkswagen cases heat up
July 25, 2016

MDL Watch: Viagra, Bair Hugger and Volkswagen cases heat up

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A newly formed multidistrict litigation over claims that Pfizer's "little blue pill" Viagra causes melanoma more than doubled in size over the past month, and plaintiffs rushed to file their Volkswagen clean diesel lawsuits ahead of a hearing to give preliminary approval to a proposed $10 billion settlement.

Here are some of the fastest-growing product liability MDLs from June 15 until July 15, according to statistics from the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2a0dIx3

