Some of the fastest-growing MDLs this summer include litigation involving Viagra and skin cancer, blood-clot filters, Bair Hugger surgical blankets and Volkswagen "clean diesel cars."

The following product-liability MDLs saw the most substantial growth between July 15 and Aug. 15, according to a Reuters analysis of statistics from the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.

