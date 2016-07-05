FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MDL Watch: IVC filters, Bair Hugger blankets and Benicar
July 5, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

MDL Watch: IVC filters, Bair Hugger blankets and Benicar

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

July 5 -

The number of filings in multidistrict litigation over blood-clot filters continued to pile up through June, along with cases over surgical warming blankets, blood-thinning drug Xarelto and blood pressure medication Benicar.

The following products-liability MDLs saw the greatest increase in new filings through June 15, according to a Reuters analysis of data from the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29mbCbU

