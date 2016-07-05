MDL Watch: IVC filters, Bair Hugger blankets and Benicar

July 5 -

The number of filings in multidistrict litigation over blood-clot filters continued to pile up through June, along with cases over surgical warming blankets, blood-thinning drug Xarelto and blood pressure medication Benicar.

The following products-liability MDLs saw the greatest increase in new filings through June 15, according to a Reuters analysis of data from the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.

