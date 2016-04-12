MDL Watch: New MDLs for Viagra, Genentech drug, Santa Fe cigarettes

A federal judicial panel has created new multidistrict litigations for cases involving Pfizer’s blockbuster erectile dysfunction drug Viagra, Genentech’s cancer drug Herceptin, Santa Fe “all natural” cigarettes and Windsor wood-clad windows.

Here are the rulings handed down in products-liability cases following the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation’s March 31 hearing at the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in Santa Barbara:

