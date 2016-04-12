FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MDL Watch: New MDLs for Viagra, Genentech drug, Santa Fe cigarettes
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 12, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

MDL Watch: New MDLs for Viagra, Genentech drug, Santa Fe cigarettes

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A federal judicial panel has created new multidistrict litigations for cases involving Pfizer’s blockbuster erectile dysfunction drug Viagra, Genentech’s cancer drug Herceptin, Santa Fe “all natural” cigarettes and Windsor wood-clad windows.

Here are the rulings handed down in products-liability cases following the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation’s March 31 hearing at the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in Santa Barbara:

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1oTpYVW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.