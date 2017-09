(Reuters) - A federal judicial panel will consider consolidation for products-liability litigation over herbal supplements sold by four major U.S. retailers, hardwood flooring made in China and sold by Lumber Liquidators, and California wine.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation will hear oral arguments Thursday at the U.S. District Court for Minnesota in the following products cases:

