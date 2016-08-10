MDL Watch: New MDL for cases over Honest Company products

A federal judicial panel has created a new multidistrict litigation for lawsuits alleging that Honest Company deceptively markets cleaning products touted as free of sodium lauryl sulfate, while new MDLs were denied for cases involving Starbucks drinks and a 3M subsidiary's dental crowns.

Here are the rulings handed down on Aug. 5 in products-liability cases following the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation's July 28 hearing in Seattle, Washington.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aRFQVT