(Reuters) - A federal judicial panel has handed down rulings this past week on motions to create new multidistrict litigations for lawsuits over herbal supplements sold by four major retailers and bargain-priced California wines.

The following orders have been issued by the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation following oral arguments on new transfer motions held May 28 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

