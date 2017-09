(Reuters) - A Reuters analysis of statistics from the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation showed the biggest increases in recent filings over testosterone replacement therapies and Syngenta’s genetically modified corn.

The following MDLs involving product liability claims saw the most significant gains from Jan. 15 to Feb. 17.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1zIwgpI