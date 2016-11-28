MDL Watch: Panel to consider Invokana, sperm donor and hernia mesh cases

A federal judicial panel is set to weigh requests to create new multidistrict litigation for claims against Johnson & Johnson and its Janssen Pharmaceutical subsidiary over the Type II-diabetes drug Invokana, Xytex Corporation over its vetting of a sperm donor and the description it provided of him, and Atrium Corp over its C-QUR hernia mesh products.

The following product-liability cases will be heard by the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML) at its Dec. 1 hearing in in Charlotte, North Carolina.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gOiXqt