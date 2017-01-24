FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
MDL Watch: Panel to consider Eliquis, Toyota soy-based wiring and acid reflux cases
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 24, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 7 months ago

MDL Watch: Panel to consider Eliquis, Toyota soy-based wiring and acid reflux cases

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

A federal judicial panel will weigh requests to create new multidistrict litigation for claims against Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Pfizer Inc over their blood thinner Eliquis, Toyota Motor Corp over its soy-based wiring insulation, and AstraZeneca Inc and other drugmakers over their acid reflux treatments.

The following product-liability cases will be heard by the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML) at its Jan. 26 hearing in Miami, Florida.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2koa3O8

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.