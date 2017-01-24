MDL Watch: Panel to consider Eliquis, Toyota soy-based wiring and acid reflux cases

A federal judicial panel will weigh requests to create new multidistrict litigation for claims against Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Pfizer Inc over their blood thinner Eliquis, Toyota Motor Corp over its soy-based wiring insulation, and AstraZeneca Inc and other drugmakers over their acid reflux treatments.

The following product-liability cases will be heard by the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML) at its Jan. 26 hearing in Miami, Florida.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2koa3O8