A federal judicial panel has created a new multidistrict litigation for lawsuits alleging Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Pfizer Inc's blood thinner Eliquis causes severe internal bleeding. But it refused to grant MDL status in two other cases, including one alleging pharmaceutical companies failed to warn that a class of acid reflux drugs could cause kidney damage or failure.

Here are the rulings handed down Feb. 2 and Feb. 7 in products-liability cases following the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation's Jan. 26 hearing in Miami, Florida.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2k6ZnTk