A federal judicial panel has created a new multidistrict
litigation for lawsuits alleging Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and
Pfizer Inc's blood thinner Eliquis causes severe internal
bleeding. But it refused to grant MDL status in two other cases,
including one alleging pharmaceutical companies failed to warn
that a class of acid reflux drugs could cause kidney damage or
failure.
Here are the rulings handed down Feb. 2 and Feb. 7 in
products-liability cases following the U.S. Judicial Panel on
Multidistrict Litigation's Jan. 26 hearing in Miami, Florida.
