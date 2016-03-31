FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MDL Watch: Viagra, cancer drug Herceptin and "natural" cigarettes
March 31, 2016

MDL Watch: Viagra, cancer drug Herceptin and "natural" cigarettes

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

By Jessica Dye

On Thursday, a federal judicial panel will weigh whether to create new multidistrict litigations for claims involving Pfizer’s erectile dysfunction drug Viagra, Genentech’s breast cancer drug Herceptin, “natural” cigarettes made by a unit of Reynolds American and wood-clad window treatments.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation will hear oral arguments March 31 at the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in Santa Barbara on new MDL motions for the following products-related cases:

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/22RgeOW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
