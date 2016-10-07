MDL Watch: New MDLs for Abilify, Roundup and J&J talcum powder

A federal judicial panel has refused to create a new multidistrict litigation for lawsuits alleging that Colgate Optic White toothpaste doesn't live up to its marketing claims; however, it granted MDL treatment in six other cases, including one that alleges that Fiat Chrysler's Monostable Electronic Gearshift system is defective because users cannot tell whether the vehicle is in park before they get out. The panel limited the Chrysler MDL to claims of economic loss for now, but did not rule out adding personal-injury suits in the future.

Here are the rulings handed down Oct. 3-5 in products-liability cases following the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation's Sept. 29 hearing in Washington, D.C.

