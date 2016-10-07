FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MDL Watch: New MDLs for Abilify, Roundup and J&J talcum powder
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 7, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

MDL Watch: New MDLs for Abilify, Roundup and J&J talcum powder

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal judicial panel has refused to create a new multidistrict litigation for lawsuits alleging that Colgate Optic White toothpaste doesn't live up to its marketing claims; however, it granted MDL treatment in six other cases, including one that alleges that Fiat Chrysler's Monostable Electronic Gearshift system is defective because users cannot tell whether the vehicle is in park before they get out. The panel limited the Chrysler MDL to claims of economic loss for now, but did not rule out adding personal-injury suits in the future.

Here are the rulings handed down Oct. 3-5 in products-liability cases following the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation's Sept. 29 hearing in Washington, D.C.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dQHndg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.