MDL Watch: Panel to consider Mirena, Farxiga and Chrysler clean-diesel cases

A federal judicial panel is set to weigh requests to create multidistrict litigation against Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals over alleged neurological injury from its Mirena intrauterine device, Bristol-Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca over the Type II-diabetes drug Farxiga, and Fiat Chrysler for allegedly installing illegal software in some of its EcoDiesel vehicles to cheat U.S. emissions tests.

In all, the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML) will consider seven product liability cases at its March 30 hearing in Phoenix, Arizona.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mNIjYY