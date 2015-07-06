FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MDL Watch: Xarelto, testosterone suits climb in June
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 6, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

MDL Watch: Xarelto, testosterone suits climb in June

Jessica Dye

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Reuters analysis of statistics from the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation through mid-June showed a steady increase in lawsuits over the blood thinner Xarelto and testosterone-replacement products.

The following are MDLs that saw some of the biggest increases in new filings from May 15 through June 15.

1. In re: Xarelto (rivaroxaban) Products Liability Litigation, before U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon in the Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 2592.

Number of cases: 552, a 27.2 percent increase.

Claims: Bayer and Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, are facing lawsuits alleging their blood thinner Xarelto can cause uncontrollable bleeding in emergencies, among other injuries. The cases were consolidated in December.

Status: The parties are preparing deposition and discovery pre-trial schedules, ahead of a first bellwether trial tentatively slated for August 1, 2016.

For the plaintiffs: Andy Birchfield of Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles and Brian Barr of Levin Papantonio Thomas Mitchell Rafferty & Proctor.

For the defendants: Susan Sharko of Drinker Biddle & Reath and Steven Glickstein of Kaye Scholer.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KKh7gU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.