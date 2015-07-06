MDL Watch: Xarelto, testosterone suits climb in June

(Reuters) - A Reuters analysis of statistics from the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation through mid-June showed a steady increase in lawsuits over the blood thinner Xarelto and testosterone-replacement products.

The following are MDLs that saw some of the biggest increases in new filings from May 15 through June 15.

1. In re: Xarelto (rivaroxaban) Products Liability Litigation, before U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon in the Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 2592.

Number of cases: 552, a 27.2 percent increase.

Claims: Bayer and Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, are facing lawsuits alleging their blood thinner Xarelto can cause uncontrollable bleeding in emergencies, among other injuries. The cases were consolidated in December.

Status: The parties are preparing deposition and discovery pre-trial schedules, ahead of a first bellwether trial tentatively slated for August 1, 2016.

For the plaintiffs: Andy Birchfield of Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles and Brian Barr of Levin Papantonio Thomas Mitchell Rafferty & Proctor.

For the defendants: Susan Sharko of Drinker Biddle & Reath and Steven Glickstein of Kaye Scholer.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KKh7gU