A federal judicial panel has created new multidistrict litigations for cases involving grated parmesan cheese and Dollar General motor oil, while rejecting bids to form MDLs over Quaker Oats Maple & Brown Sugar Instant Oatmeal and a heart drug.

Here are the rulings handed down in products-liability cases following the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation’s May 26 hearing in Chicago.

