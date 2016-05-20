FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MDL Watch: Cases stack up over 'natural' tobacco, Viagra and Bard filters
May 20, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

MDL Watch: Cases stack up over 'natural' tobacco, Viagra and Bard filters

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

The number of proposed class actions over Santa Fe’s “natural” tobacco nearly doubled last month, alongside other fast-growing product-liability litigations for claims involving Pfizer’s erectile dysfunction drug Viagra, C.R. Bard blood-clot filters and 3M’s Bair Hugger surgical blankets.

Here are some multidistrict litigations that saw the largest percentage of new filings from April 15 until May 16, according to a Reuters analysis of statistics from the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1qylDs8

