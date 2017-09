A federal judicial panel is set to decide a showdown over where a growing number of cases over parmesan cheese will be heard, as well as lawsuits involving a heart arrhythmia drug, canned tuna, motor oil and instant oatmeal.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation will meet May 26 in Chicago to hear oral arguments on the following consolidation requests:

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1sQEAsm