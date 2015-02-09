FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MDL Watch: New MDL created for Rust-Oleum deck paint
#Westlaw News
February 13, 2015 / 1:24 AM / 3 years ago

MDL Watch: New MDL created for Rust-Oleum deck paint

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judicial panel has handed down rulings on motions to create new multidistrict litigations for suits over Minute Maid’s pomegranate-flavored juice, Rust-Oleum deck-staining products and Narconon drug treatment.

The panel also ruled to consolidate litigation accusing Takata and carmakers of concealing a potentially deadly air bag defect (reut.rs/1A6DkD3)

The following orders were issued Thursday by the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, which heard oral arguments on new transfer motions Jan. 29 in Miami, Florida.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1IFIBWg

