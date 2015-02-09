MDL Watch: New MDL created for Rust-Oleum deck paint

(Reuters) - A federal judicial panel has handed down rulings on motions to create new multidistrict litigations for suits over Minute Maid’s pomegranate-flavored juice, Rust-Oleum deck-staining products and Narconon drug treatment.

The panel also ruled to consolidate litigation accusing Takata and carmakers of concealing a potentially deadly air bag defect (reut.rs/1A6DkD3)

The following orders were issued Thursday by the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, which heard oral arguments on new transfer motions Jan. 29 in Miami, Florida.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1IFIBWg