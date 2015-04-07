MDL Watch: Benicar cases consolidated, baby wipes and supplements denied

(Reuters) - A federal judicial panel has granted a request to consolidate lawsuits claiming that blood-pressure medication Benicar could cause severe gastrointestinal injuries, while rejecting motions to centralize products-liability cases over herbal supplements and recalled baby wipes.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation handed down the following rulings following a March 26 hearing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California:

