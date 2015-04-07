FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MDL Watch: Benicar cases consolidated, baby wipes and supplements denied
#Westlaw News
April 7, 2015

MDL Watch: Benicar cases consolidated, baby wipes and supplements denied

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judicial panel has granted a request to consolidate lawsuits claiming that blood-pressure medication Benicar could cause severe gastrointestinal injuries, while rejecting motions to centralize products-liability cases over herbal supplements and recalled baby wipes.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation handed down the following rulings following a March 26 hearing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California:

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1y0uLc5

