MDL Watch: Panel to consider Abilify, Roundup, FCA gearshifts and more

A federal judicial panel is set to weigh requests to create new multidistrict litigation for claims over Abilify, Taxotere, and Johnson & Johnson talcum powder, as well as Monsanto's Roundup and Fiat Chrysler gearshifts. It will also consider MDLs for deceptive-marketing claims against Colgate-Palmolive and Lumber Liquidators.

The following product-liability cases will be heard by the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation at its Sept. 29 hearing in Washington, D.C.

