FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MDL Watch: Panel to consider Abilify, Roundup, FCA gearshifts and more
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 27, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

MDL Watch: Panel to consider Abilify, Roundup, FCA gearshifts and more

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal judicial panel is set to weigh requests to create new multidistrict litigation for claims over Abilify, Taxotere, and Johnson & Johnson talcum powder, as well as Monsanto's Roundup and Fiat Chrysler gearshifts. It will also consider MDLs for deceptive-marketing claims against Colgate-Palmolive and Lumber Liquidators.

The following product-liability cases will be heard by the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation at its Sept. 29 hearing in Washington, D.C.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dw2CSw

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.