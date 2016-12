A federal judge in Illinois has dismissed a lawsuit accusing medical device manufacturer Medtronic Inc of marketing and selling a defective pacemaker lead prior to receiving Food and Drug Administration approval for the device.

U.S. District Judge Manish Shah in Chicago ruled on Tuesday that Kirk Vincent's negligence and strict liability claims against Medtronic are expressly and impliedly preempted by federal law that grants the FDA oversight with regard to medical devices.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hWyHYp