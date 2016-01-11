Supreme Court won't hear appeal over Medtronic bone-graft device

The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear the appeal of a ruling that found a plaintiff’s state-law tort claims against Medtronic over injuries allegedly caused by an off-label use of its Infuse bone-graft device are preempted by federal law.

The high court’s brief order Monday leaves intact a 2-1 decision from a three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year that plaintiff Patricia Caplinger’s claims were barred despite the fact that the device was not used in a manner approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1l0QI5c