Claims preempted over off-label use of medical device - 10th Circuit
#Westlaw News
April 22, 2015 / 12:11 AM / 2 years ago

Claims preempted over off-label use of medical device - 10th Circuit

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has held that a plaintiff’s state-law tort claims against Medtronic over injuries allegedly caused by off-label use of its Infuse bone-graft device are preempted by federal law.

In a 2-1 decision Tuesday, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an argument from plaintiff Patricia Caplinger - represented by attorneys from the nonprofit Public Citizen Litigation Group and James Dobbs of Rhodes Dobbs & Stewart - that her claims survived preemption because the device was used in a manner not approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Fcu2pZ

