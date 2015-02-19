California's top court turns away appeal of first mesh verdict

(Reuters) - The California Supreme Court won’t hear C.R. Bard’s appeal in the first lawsuit over transvaginal mesh to go to trial, which resulted in a $5.5 million verdict three years ago for a woman who said she suffered serious injuries from the company’s device.

On Wednesday, the state’s high court rejected a petition from Bard seeking review of a November ruling from the California Fifth Appellate District that affirmed the 2012 verdict for plaintiff Christine Scott.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1vkp7jX