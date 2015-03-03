4th Circuit upholds Ethicon win in federal mesh bellwether

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has affirmed a win for Johnson & Johnson’s Ethicon Inc in its first federal trial over transvaginal mesh, ruling that the plaintiff had not shown a direct link between the company’s product and her alleged injuries.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a ruling from U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin in the Southern District of West Virginia granting Ethicon summary judgment on Carolyn Lewis’ failure-to-warn claim. The three-judge panel also unanimously affirmed a mid-trial ruling from Goodwin awarding the company a directed verdict on Lewis’ design-defect claim.

