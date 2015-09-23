Case to Watch: Mesh appeal puts spotlight on device-clearance process

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court is weighing whether a $2 million verdict against C.R. Bard over transvaginal mesh should be tossed because jurors did not hear how the device was cleared for sale by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

During oral arguments before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week, the three-judge panel grilled Bard’s attorney, Elliot Scherker of Greenberg Traurig, and the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Anthony Majestro of Powell & Majestro, over whether the FDA’s 510(k) review process was admissible evidence regarding the device’s safety and efficacy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MIuktE