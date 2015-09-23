FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Case to Watch: Mesh appeal puts spotlight on device-clearance process
September 23, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Case to Watch: Mesh appeal puts spotlight on device-clearance process

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court is weighing whether a $2 million verdict against C.R. Bard over transvaginal mesh should be tossed because jurors did not hear how the device was cleared for sale by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

During oral arguments before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week, the three-judge panel grilled Bard’s attorney, Elliot Scherker of Greenberg Traurig, and the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Anthony Majestro of Powell & Majestro, over whether the FDA’s 510(k) review process was admissible evidence regarding the device’s safety and efficacy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MIuktE

