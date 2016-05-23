FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J&J settles pelvic mesh appeal before Texas Supreme Court
May 23, 2016 / 10:11 PM / a year ago

J&J settles pelvic mesh appeal before Texas Supreme Court

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Johnson & Johnson and its Ethicon unit have reached a settlement in a lawsuit currently on appeal before Texas' highest court over whether a $1.2 million verdict for a woman claiming to have been injured by a defective pelvic mesh device had been wrongly overturned.

The Texas Supreme Court issued a brief order Friday saying it had been notified by lawyers for J&J and plaintiff Linda Batiste that they had reached an agreement in principle to resolve the case. Terms of the settlement were not made available.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/27QSsT1

