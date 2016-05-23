J&J settles pelvic mesh appeal before Texas Supreme Court

Johnson & Johnson and its Ethicon unit have reached a settlement in a lawsuit currently on appeal before Texas' highest court over whether a $1.2 million verdict for a woman claiming to have been injured by a defective pelvic mesh device had been wrongly overturned.

The Texas Supreme Court issued a brief order Friday saying it had been notified by lawyers for J&J and plaintiff Linda Batiste that they had reached an agreement in principle to resolve the case. Terms of the settlement were not made available.

