Ethicon, pelvic mesh plaintiffs clash over design-defect law

Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon and plaintiffs suing it over pelvic-mesh devices are at odds over whether a recent decree signals that West Virginia's highest court recognizes a different evidentiary standard for design-defect claims.

The clash over the state's design-defect law comes ahead of a planned trial involving design-defect claims from more than 30 West Virginia plaintiffs who say they were implanted with defective mesh devices sold under the brand name TVT and used to treat stress urinary incontinence.

