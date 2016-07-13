FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Ethicon, pelvic mesh plaintiffs clash over design-defect law
July 13, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

Ethicon, pelvic mesh plaintiffs clash over design-defect law

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon and plaintiffs suing it over pelvic-mesh devices are at odds over whether a recent decree signals that West Virginia's highest court recognizes a different evidentiary standard for design-defect claims.

The clash over the state's design-defect law comes ahead of a planned trial involving design-defect claims from more than 30 West Virginia plaintiffs who say they were implanted with defective mesh devices sold under the brand name TVT and used to treat stress urinary incontinence.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29BpWei

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
