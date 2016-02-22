FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4th Circuit won't let four mesh cases out of C.R. Bard MDL
February 22, 2016 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

4th Circuit won't let four mesh cases out of C.R. Bard MDL

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

By Jessica Dye

A federal appeals court has rejected a request from four plaintiffs suing C.R. Bard over transvaginal mesh to let their cases leave the West Virginia court where they have been consolidated with thousands of similar claims in multidistrict litigation.

In a one-line order Thursday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition for writ of mandamus from the four women, all represented by George Fleming of Fleming Nolen & Jez, who said their cases were “languishing” in the MDL before U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin in the Southern District of West Virginia, rather than being sent to their home courts to move forward to trial.

