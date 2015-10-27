Boston Scientific loses bid to keep 62 mesh suits out of state court

A federal judge in California has sent back to state court 62 cases from women in 21 states who claim they were injured by Boston Scientific Corp’s transvaginal mesh devices, saying the company had waited too long to remove the lawsuits to federal court.

U.S. District Judge Beverly Reid O‘Connell in the Central District of California said on Monday that Boston Scientific should have removed the cases within a year of when they were originally filed in a single multi-plaintiff complaint, and not after the claims were severed into individual lawsuits by a state-court judge in August.

