J&J's Ethicon settles bellwether mesh case mid-trial in West Virginia
March 9, 2015 / 10:17 PM / in 3 years

J&J's Ethicon settles bellwether mesh case mid-trial in West Virginia

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Four days into a bellwether trial in West Virginia federal court, Johnson & Johnson’s Ethicon Inc has reached a settlement in a lawsuit from a woman who said she was injured by one of its transvaginal mesh devices.

Jurors in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia were dismissed Friday morning after being informed that the case had concluded, according to minutes from court proceedings. A spokesman for Ethicon, Matthew Johnson, said Monday the parties had agreed to resolve the case, but declined to comment further.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GzbEsw

