Boston Scientific settles bellwether mesh case in California

(Reuters) - Boston Scientific agreed to settle a lawsuit from a woman who said she was injured by one of the company’s transvaginal mesh devices, which have been the target of more than 26,000 cases.

The confidential settlement was reached Monday, one week after a trial began in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, according to plaintiff’s attorney Jim Perdue of Perdue & Kidd. The case, brought by plaintiff Roseanne Sanchez, is the sixth to go to trial against Massachusetts-based Boston Scientific over mesh products.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1F3diQt