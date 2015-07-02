Judge tweaks consolidated trial plan for Ethicon mesh suits

(Reuters) - A federal judge in West Virginia overseeing thousands of lawsuits over transvaginal mesh on Wednesday revised his plan for a single consolidated trial over whether Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon Inc’s devices were defectively designed, pushing back the start date by a month and adding new plaintiffs to the roster.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin had said that claims from 26 women suing over Ethicon’s TVT device would be addressed in a single trial to start in November. But after it emerged that some of the women had been implanted with multiple mesh devices, he tweaked the plaintiff list, which now includes 39 women, and moved back the trial to December 7.

