FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge tweaks consolidated trial plan for Ethicon mesh suits
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 2, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Judge tweaks consolidated trial plan for Ethicon mesh suits

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in West Virginia overseeing thousands of lawsuits over transvaginal mesh on Wednesday revised his plan for a single consolidated trial over whether Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon Inc’s devices were defectively designed, pushing back the start date by a month and adding new plaintiffs to the roster.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin had said that claims from 26 women suing over Ethicon’s TVT device would be addressed in a single trial to start in November. But after it emerged that some of the women had been implanted with multiple mesh devices, he tweaked the plaintiff list, which now includes 39 women, and moved back the trial to December 7.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KuHj0l

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.