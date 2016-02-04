FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boston Scientific, C.R. Bard win defense verdicts in mesh trial
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 4, 2016 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

Boston Scientific, C.R. Bard win defense verdicts in mesh trial

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Feb 4 -

A Missouri jury has cleared medical device manufacturers Boston Scientific and C.R. Bard of liability in the first trial involving a woman who said she was injured by transvaginal mesh devices made by more than one company.

Following a two-month trial in Jackson County, Missouri, jurors voted 10-2 on Tuesday to return a double defense verdict in the 2012 lawsuit brought by Eve Sherrer, who was implanted with Boston Scientific’ s Solyx device and Bard’s Align to treat stress urinary incontinence. Reuters viewed the proceedings on Courtroom View Network.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1mfHOBs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.