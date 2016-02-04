Boston Scientific, C.R. Bard win defense verdicts in mesh trial

Feb 4 -

A Missouri jury has cleared medical device manufacturers Boston Scientific and C.R. Bard of liability in the first trial involving a woman who said she was injured by transvaginal mesh devices made by more than one company.

Following a two-month trial in Jackson County, Missouri, jurors voted 10-2 on Tuesday to return a double defense verdict in the 2012 lawsuit brought by Eve Sherrer, who was implanted with Boston Scientific’ s Solyx device and Bard’s Align to treat stress urinary incontinence. Reuters viewed the proceedings on Courtroom View Network.

