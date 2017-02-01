California can put Monsanto herbicide on carcinogen list -judge

California can force Monsanto Co to label its widely used weed killer Roundup as a possible cancer-causing substance, a state judge ruled on Friday.

Judge Kristi Kapetan of the Superior Court of California in Fresno County tentatively ruled the state's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment can place glyphosate, the main ingredient in Monsanto's Roundup herbicide, on a list of cancer-causing chemicals. California's Proposition 65 requires the state to keep such a list to inform residents of the chemicals' risks.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kOwGfz