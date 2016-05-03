Monsanto trims some claims but fails to toss Roundup cancer suit

A man suing Monsanto claiming that the company’s blockbuster herbicide gave him cancer can proceed with a claim that the agrochemical giant failed to warn the public about Roundup’s risks, but allegations about the sufficiency of its warnings to U.S. regulators are preempted, a federal judge in California has ruled.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Barry Ted Moskowitz in the Southern District of California partly granted and partly denied Monsanto’s motion to dismiss the case filed by Emanuel Giglio regarding the cancer risks of glyphosate, an active ingredient in Roundup and other herbicides.

