Women outnumber men in power morcellator MDL leadership

Attorneys from Andrus Wagstaff and Weitz & Luxenberg will lead a majority-female plaintiffs’ steering committee in federal multidistrict litigation alleging that power morcellator devices made by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon are defective.

In an order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Vratil in Kansas appointed Paul Pennock of Weitz & Luxenberg and Andrus Wagstaff’s Aimee Wagstaff to serve as co-lead counsel for power morcellator plaintiffs, who allege that the devices - used during surgery to remove women’s uteruses or uterine fibroids - are defective and can spread cancerous cells throughout the body.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OWHd4f