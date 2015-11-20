FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Women outnumber men in power morcellator MDL leadership
November 20, 2015 / 11:18 PM / 2 years ago

Women outnumber men in power morcellator MDL leadership

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Attorneys from Andrus Wagstaff and Weitz & Luxenberg will lead a majority-female plaintiffs’ steering committee in federal multidistrict litigation alleging that power morcellator devices made by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon are defective.

In an order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Vratil in Kansas appointed Paul Pennock of Weitz & Luxenberg and Andrus Wagstaff’s Aimee Wagstaff to serve as co-lead counsel for power morcellator plaintiffs, who allege that the devices - used during surgery to remove women’s uteruses or uterine fibroids - are defective and can spread cancerous cells throughout the body.

