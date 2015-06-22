FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MDL sought for Johnson & Johnson power morcellator lawsuits
June 22, 2015 / 8:22 PM / 2 years ago

MDL sought for Johnson & Johnson power morcellator lawsuits

Jessica Dye

(Reuters) - Lawyers for six women suing Johnson & Johnson over injuries allegedly caused by its power morcellator medical devices have sought to consolidate more than 20 similar lawsuits in Kansas federal court.

Paul Pennock of Weitz & Luxenberg filed the request on Thursday with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, encompassing at least 22 lawsuits pending in 16 different federal district courts. The motion seeks to transfer the cases to U.S. District Judge Kathryn Vratil in Kansas.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IuOaRr

