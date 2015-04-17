FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mass. high court upholds $63 mln verdict over Children's Motrin
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 17, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 2 years ago

Mass. high court upholds $63 mln verdict over Children's Motrin

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Massachusetts Supreme Court on Friday affirmed a $63 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson over claims that its over-the-counter Children’s Motrin was responsible for a devastating disease that caused a young girl to lose most of her skin.

The high court ruled unanimously in the closely watched case that the failure-to-warn claims were not preempted and damages were not excessive. Plaintiffs Samantha Reckis and her parents were represented on appeal by Meehan Boyle Black & Bogdanow.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1aEkZl8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.