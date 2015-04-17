Mass. high court upholds $63 mln verdict over Children's Motrin

(Reuters) - The Massachusetts Supreme Court on Friday affirmed a $63 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson over claims that its over-the-counter Children’s Motrin was responsible for a devastating disease that caused a young girl to lose most of her skin.

The high court ruled unanimously in the closely watched case that the failure-to-warn claims were not preempted and damages were not excessive. Plaintiffs Samantha Reckis and her parents were represented on appeal by Meehan Boyle Black & Bogdanow.

