Mower manufacturer not negligent over optional safety feature - 8th Circuit

A federal appeals court has ruled that the manufacturer of a riding lawnmower involved in a fatal rollover was not negligent because safety equipment that could have prevented the accident was optional rather than standard.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday affirmed a lower-court ruling that found mower maker Ariens had satisfied its legal duty to plaintiff Susan Parks' deceased husband by offering optional rollover protection for the riding mower and providing the necessary information to help him choose whether to install it.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29JkEk0