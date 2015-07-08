Revised Nissan LEAF settlement over battery charge gets final go-ahead

(Reuters) - A federal judge has given final approval to the settlement of a lawsuit over battery life in some Nissan LEAF electric cars, which was reworked after a class member - the then-chief judge of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals - objected to the original terms.

U.S. Circuit Judge A. Wallace Tashima of the 9th Circuit on Tuesday approved the settlement in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, valued at $24 million. Tashima was assigned to oversee the case after several district judges recused themselves due to the objection from Tashima’s 9th Circuit colleague Alex Kozinski.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HNJCvb